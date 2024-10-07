Telangana News | Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Distributes Bonus Cheques to Singareni Workers

In a significant move, the Telangana government announced a 33% bonus for Singareni workers from the company’s impressive Rs. 2412 crore profit for the 2023-24 financial year. The bonus amounts to Rs. 796 crores, with each worker receiving Rs. 1.90 lakh as part of the scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka personally handed over the bonus cheques to the workers during a special event. Additionally, he announced that contract workers in Singareni would also receive a bonus of Rs. 5,000 as a token of appreciation for their contribution.

This decision is seen as a recognition of the hard work of Singareni employees and is expected to boost their morale significantly.