Telangana News | Doctors halt OP services in private hospitals in protest against Kolkata incident

Hyderabad: In response to a call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors at private hospitals across Telangana have suspended Outpatient (OP) services for 24 hours, starting at 0600 hours on Saturday.

The protest is in reaction to a tragic incident in Kolkata on August 9, where a GP Doctor was reportedly raped and murdered at a government hospital.

While it is more common for doctors in government hospitals to cease medical services to address their grievances, this time, private hospital doctors have taken similar action. The IMA has announced that OP services in all private hospitals across the state will be halted from 0600 hours on Saturday until 0600 hours on Sunday.

Simultaneously, protests are being organized statewide. IMA leaders have condemned the Kolkata incident as extremely heinous, criticizing the failure to identify those responsible and the inadequate security and protection for doctors. Only emergency services will remain available in private hospitals during the protest.

A dharna was held under the auspices of the IMA at Dharnachowk in Indira Park, Hyderabad. Doctors and medical staff also staged protest demonstrations in major towns across Telangana.

Leading corporate hospitals in the state have confirmed that OP services will be suspended for 24 hours, with emergency services continuing to be provided.