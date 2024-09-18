Telangana News | Driving License Suspensions and Road Safety Concerns on the Rise

Hyderabad: In a concerted effort to address the escalating menace of traffic violations and road safety breaches, the Telangana Transport Department has suspended a staggering 6,916 driving licenses between April 1 and August 31, 2024. The suspensions were primarily for serious offences, including speeding, drunk driving, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road, and overloading.

The state’s road safety statistics paint a grim picture, highlighting the critical need for stricter enforcement. Over the past five years, Telangana has witnessed an alarming number of fatal accidents, claiming the lives of 21,745 men and 13,308 women. This brings the daily average to a shocking 20 deaths. The majority of the victims were individuals aged between 25 and 45 years, showcasing the devastating toll on the working-age population.

Drunk Driving Crackdowns Intensify

In an aggressive crackdown on drunk driving, the Hyderabad traffic police booked 4,056 motorists for the offence during a special drive. In a single day on August 12, 65 violators were jailed for driving under the influence, underscoring the severity of the issue. The courts also took a hard stance, imposing fines amounting to Rs 76,43,700 on offenders during this period.

Adding to the efforts to enhance road safety, the traffic police have filed and disposed of 3,495 charge sheets in various courts, further emphasizing the importance of accountability.

Wrong-Side Driving: A Persistent Threat

Despite concerted campaigns against wrong-side driving, the practice remains a significant threat. In the past year alone, 8 people have lost their lives, while 150 have been injured due to wrong-side driving. While the 2024 statistics up to July show a slight decrease, with one death and 128 injuries, the risk remains considerable.

On August 7, a special drive focused on wrong-side driving resulted in 688 cases being booked, involving 659 two-wheelers, 21 three-wheelers, and 8 four-wheelers. This initiative aims to curb a major cause of accidents and bring violators to justice.

The Way Forward

As Telangana grapples with rising traffic violations and road fatalities, the Transport Department and Hyderabad traffic police are ramping up efforts to promote road safety. While the ongoing enforcement measures show promise, sustained public awareness, adherence to traffic rules, and robust enforcement are essential to reducing fatalities and ensuring safer roads for all.