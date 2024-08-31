Telangana News | Efforts Being Made to Revive Fading Folk Art Forms: Jupally

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao has announced that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, efforts are underway to revive and rejuvenate the fading folk art forms in Telangana.

The Minister emphasized the State government’s commitment to promoting the arts by ensuring that poets, artists, and writers receive the recognition they deserve.

In collaboration with the State Language and Culture Department, Saripalli Kondal Rao Foundation, Yuva Kala Vahini, and the Telangana State Folk Artists Association, the World Folk Day celebrations were held at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday, with Minister Jupally Krishna Rao serving as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, the Minister highlighted that before the advent of televisions, computers, and smartphones, folk artists who performed stories and dramas held a special place in society and were appropriately rewarded for their contributions.

However, with the rise of modern media, the situation for these artists has deteriorated, leaving them with fewer opportunities to showcase their talents to an appreciative audience, he noted.

Jupally Krishna Rao expressed concern over the changing times and their negative impact on the youth, many of whom are falling prey to bad habits and jeopardizing their future. He called on poets, artists, and writers to take responsibility for fostering positive change among the younger generation.

The Minister underscored the essential role that arts play in reflecting a nation’s culture and traditions and in preserving ancient heritage for future generations. He stressed that protecting and supporting these artists is not only the government’s responsibility but also that of society.

The government plans to integrate the services of folk artists into the tourism sector, with initiatives aimed at showcasing Telangana’s culture, traditions, and art forms to both domestic and international tourists.

The event was also attended by Dr. Alekhya Punjala, Chairperson of the Telangana Sangeet Natak Akademi; Padma Shri awardees Kethavath Somlal and Gaddam Sammaiah; retired IAS officer and honorary president of the Telangana State Folk Artists Association K V Ramanachari; industrialist Saripalli Kondal Rao; Yuva Kala Vahini president Lanka Lakshmi Narayana; and others.

4o mini