Telangana News | Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Accident Involving Suryaapet Additional Collector’s Car

Suryaapet: An elderly woman, Gangarapu Sarojana, has sustained severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle driven by the Additional Collector of Suryaapet. The incident occurred on the national highway at Station Ghanapur in Jangaon district while Sarojana was attempting to cross the road.

Witnesses reported that the collector’s car was traveling at a high speed when it hit Sarojana, causing her to suffer significant injuries. Following the accident, she was rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal for immediate medical attention.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident and whether any traffic rules were violated. The local community is expressing concern over road safety, especially for pedestrians, and is calling for stricter measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Further updates on Sarojana’s condition are awaited as she receives treatment.