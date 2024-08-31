Telangana News | Employees Urge Govt Not to Implement Unified Pension Scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called on the State government to refrain from implementing the unified pension scheme in Telangana.

On Saturday, representatives from the Employees’ JAC, led by Chairman V Lachhi Reddy, met with State Planning Commission Vice Chairman G Chinna Reddy at Praja Bhavan to discuss their concerns. They urged the State government to not move forward with the unified pension scheme.

During the meeting, the employees submitted a memorandum requesting the reinstatement of the old pension system in accordance with the Revised Pension Rules of 1980, which they believe will benefit millions of employees.

Chinna Reddy responded positively to the request and committed to discussing the issue with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He assured the JAC delegation that he would soon meet with the Chief Minister to present the employees’ concerns.

“The Chief Minister is already aware of the issue, and a suitable decision will be made shortly,” Chinna Reddy said.

He emphasized that the State government is dedicated to the welfare of employees and is committed to ensuring justice for them.