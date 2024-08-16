Telangana News | Father of Agni Missile, DRDO scientist Ram Narain Agarwal dead

Hyderabad: Father of Agni Missiles and renowned DRDO scientist Dr. Ram Narain Agarwal died here on Thursday.

Agarwal, 84, is survived by his wife and two children.

Widely known as the ‘Father of Agni Missiles”, Dr. Agarwal played a crucial role in the development of India’s long range ballistic missile programme under the aegis of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Condoling his death, DRDO on micro blogging platform ‘x’, described Agarwal as an “outstanding aerospace scientist:, who was instrumental in the development of India’s long-range missile, Agni.

Agarwal was a Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awardee.