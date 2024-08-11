Telangana News | Father, two young daughters killed by Train

Hyderabad: A father and his two young children, both under the age of six, were killed when a train struck them at the Gowdavalli Railway Station in the Medchal Malkajgiri district Sunday evening.

According to police reports, the deceased have been identified as Krishna, a railway lineman, and his daughters, Varshini and Varshitha. Krishna, a resident of Raghavendra Nagar Colony in Medchal Malkajgiri district, had brought his children to his workplace due to the children’s holiday.

While Krishna was busy with track maintenance work, his daughters began playing on the tracks. In a desperate attempt to save them when a train suddenly approached, Krishna and his daughters were struck by the train, resulting in their immediate deaths.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing.