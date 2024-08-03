Telangana News | First phase of Indiramma Housing scheme starts by August-end

Warangal: Minister for Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has disclosed that under the first phase of Indiramma Housing scheme, the State government is ready to give 4.50 lakh houses in all Assembly constituencies across the Telangana State before the end of August month.

The Minister said the government is going to provide Indiramma houses to all the deserving people, just as during the YSR regime and houses are built for all the eligible people in every village.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sridhar Babu and Seethakka visited Ganapuram mandal of Bhupalapally district on Saturday and laid foundation stone for an Industrial Park on Mylaram Gutta at Gandhi Nagar Cross in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that during the previous BRS regime, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao used to mislead people by taking pictures of the houses built in his own constituency in the papers and telling lies about the double bedroom houses whenever he got on the platform.

“If the BRS government would build only 1.50 lakh houses in ten years, today the Congress government is going to build 4.50 lakh houses in the first phase.

The government is also going to give Indiramma Houses to all eligible people just as the houses were built during the Congress government led by then chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh,” Ponguleti said.