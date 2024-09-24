Telangana News | Fish Truck Overturns, Locals Rush to Grab Spilled Fish (Video)

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, a truck carrying a large consignment of fish overturned, causing a chaotic scene as locals rushed to collect the spilled fish from the road.

The accident occurred when the truck, an route from Khammam to Warangal district, lost control and overturned, scattering fish all over the road. The driver reportedly lost balance, leading to the mishap, which resulted in one person being injured.

Videos of the scene, captured by locals on their cell phones, quickly went viral on social media. The footage shows people competing with each other to gather as much fish as possible, in a scramble that caused further commotion at the site.

Upon receiving the news, the local police arrived at the scene to restore order and manage the traffic, which had been disrupted due to the incident. Authorities registered a case and are investigating the matter.