Telangana News | Five Die in Mourning Over House Loss Due to Musi Project

In a heartbreaking incident, five individuals lost their lives in a single day due to the emotional distress caused by the impending loss of their homes to the Musi River project.

Fouzia Farhana7 October 2024 - 18:22
Residents in the affected areas expressed their grief, stating that despite the tragedy, political leaders, including Revanth Reddy, have not even visited to offer their condolences or support.

The Musi project has raised concerns among local communities, with many facing displacement and loss of their homes. The situation highlights the emotional and psychological toll such projects can take on individuals and families, leading to devastating consequences.

Local authorities and community leaders are being urged to take immediate action to address the concerns of the affected residents and provide the necessary sup

