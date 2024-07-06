Telangana News | Good News for Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) Aspirants

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made it easier for the candidates who are preparing for the posts of teachers. It has been decided to conduct TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) twice a year from now on.

The state education department has issued an official order in this regard. The TET will be conducted once in the month of June every year and again in the month of December.

The orders stated that a candidate can write the TET any number of times. However, only those who have cleared the TET will be given the opportunity to write DSC. TET marks will be given as weightage in DSC.

Earlier, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had directed states to conduct TET twice a year. In addition, the central government has extended the TET deadline to life expectancy.

Once you qualify, you don’t have to write again. Since there is weightage in DSC for TET marks, candidates who have already qualified the TET can write only to increase their score.