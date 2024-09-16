Telangana News | Government Announced to Receive Applications for New Ration Cards

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee has announced its decision to start accepting applications for new ration cards from next month, October.

During a meeting held today, chaired by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the sub-committee deliberated on the issue of issuing new ration cards.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that another meeting will be held to finalize various aspects related to this matter.

He further mentioned that they will review the ration distribution system in other states to ensure that the public benefits from the process.

Minister Srinivas Reddy and Civil Supplies Commissioner Chauhan were also present at the meeting.