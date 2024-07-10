Telangana News | Government appoints Dr Jitender as new DGP

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Dr Jitender has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana state.

The government issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

Ravi Gupta, who is currently serving as DGP, has been posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Government.

Dr Jitender, a 1992 batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to Government in the Home Department. He will retire in September 2025.

The new DGP began his career as the ASP of Nirmal in the united Andhra Pradesh and subsequently served as the Additional SP of Bellampally. He also served as the SP of Mahbubnagar and Guntur districts, areas known for significant Naxal influence. Additionally, he worked with the CBI in Delhi for some time.

He was in charge of the Greyhounds from 2004-06 and served as DIG of the Visakhapatnam Range. During the Telangana movement, he worked as DIG of the Warangal Range. His experience also includes roles in AP CID, the Commission of Inquiry, and Vigilance and Enforcement.

Dr Jitender has also held positions as the Additional Traffic Commissioner of the Hyderabad Commissionerate, Additional DGP of the Telangana Law and Order Department, and DG of the Prisons Department.

Meanwhile, he called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to thank him for being appointed as the DGP of the state.