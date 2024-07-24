Telangana News | Government Denies Plans to Privatize Power Companies

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has clarified that the Telangana government has no intention of privatizing the state’s power companies.

During an Assembly debate on the Union budget’s impact on Telangana, Deputy CM Vikramarka condemned remarks made by BRS MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR). KTR had alleged that the State government was planning to privatize the power companies and demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

KTR also claimed that the responsibility for collecting electricity bills in the Old City had been handed over to the Adani Group and questioned whether Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was aware of the situation in DISCOMs and the presence of Adani’s men.

In response, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the State government never mentioned privatizing power circles in Hyderabad. He accused KTR of misleading the people of Telangana and the Assembly with baseless allegations, emphasizing that there are no plans to privatize the power companies.

“KT Rama Rao is misleading the people of Telangana as well as the Assembly. All the words he speaks are baseless allegations. The State government has no intention of privatising the power companies,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.