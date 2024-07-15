Telangana News | Government to Waive Off Crop Loans by August 15: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation, reaffirmed that the Congress government in Telangana will waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15.

He made these remarks during the ceremony where S Anvesh Reddy assumed office as the chairman of the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited, representing the TPCC Kisan Cell.

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to alleviating farmers’ debt burdens by implementing a comprehensive crop loan waiver, allowing farmers to reinvest their earnings into economic growth.

Highlighting the Congress government’s initiatives for agricultural empowerment, he noted the swift launch of the Rythu Bharosa scheme in December 2023, which provides Rs 15,000 per acre annually to all farmers for investment support.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also announced the State government’s decision to expedite pending irrigation projects with minimal investment to expand irrigation coverage.

“We prioritize practical solutions and tangible outcomes over mere rhetoric,” he emphasized.

Congratulating Anvesh Reddy on his appointment, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence in the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation’s role in ensuring quality seeds for farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity through mechanization and technology adoption.

“We are committed to providing farmers with all necessary facilities without delay,” he added.