Telangana News | Govt appoints new Chairman of PPAs Inquiry Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur as the new Chairman of the Inquiry Commission investigating the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) made with Chhattisgarh in 2014-15 and the construction of power projects at Yadadri and Bhadradri during the BRS government.

The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had initially appointed Justice L Narasimha Reddy as an Inquiry Commission Chairman to expose irregularities in power purchases and the construction of power plants during the BRS regime.

During the inquiry, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the commission’s impartiality. A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud issued a directive after Justice Narasimha Reddy decided to step down as Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry.

KCR’s appeal to strike down the notification was not upheld by the Supreme Court. Following the Supreme Court’s orders, the state government agreed to appoint a new Chairman and today appointed Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur to lead the Inquiry Commission.