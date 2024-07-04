Telangana News | Govt releases 213 prisoners

Hyderabad: A total of 213 convict prisoners lodged in prisons across Telangana were granted premature release by the state government.

The Telangana Prisons department conducted counselling programme and job fair for the released prisoners on the premises of the Central Prison, Cherlapalli here on Wednesday, an official release said.

The prisoners were counselled with regard to leading a fruitful and productive life post release, it said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra said this is a very important day for the Telangana Prisons Department for having crossed the significant milestone releasing 213 convict prisoners from various jails.

She said the relatives and family members of the released prisoners had submitted their representations in the ‘Praja Vani’ programme (a grievance redressal meeting) requesting for premature release of convict prisoners as they have been languishing in jails for several years.

A decision on the premature release of prisoners was taken by the state government subsequently and accordingly a Government Order was issued releasing 213 convict prisoners –205 lifers, eight non-lifers, including 35 female prisoners.

Soumya Mishra also distributed job offer letters in the “My Nation Filling Stations” to 67 released male convict inmates and three female released convict inmates, the release added.