Telangana News | Govt to constitute Education Commission soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will constitute an Education Commission to improve the standard of the present education system in the state.

At a meeting held with Professors at the Secretariat here on Friday evening , Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear that his government is committed to providing quality education, skill training and employment from Anganwadi and primary schools to the universities.

The CM said that the government issued a notification for the appointments of more than 11,000 teachers posts, conducting TET twice a year, providing uniforms and textbooks to all children on the opening day of schools, and providing infrastructure in schools through State School Committees are part of improving facilities in the schools.

He said that “ We will take all the necessary steps to strengthen the system of government schools and inviting good suggestions from the educationists.”

Professors Haragopal, Kodandaram, PL Visweswara Rao, Santha Sinha, Aldas Janaiah, Lakshminarayana, and former IAS officer Akunuri Murali , who participated in the meeting, explained to the CM the challenges facing the education system and made some suggestions in the meeting.

Professors brought to the attention of the Chief Minister that the Anganwadi centers are not equipped with good facilities and the teachers also not much skilled to teach the students.

The Chief Minister said the government proposed to convert Anganwadi centers into pre-schools and appoint volunteers with necessary training to teach pre-primary education to the students.

A plan is also being prepared for the establishment of semi-residential and residential schools for classes 4 to 12 standard to ensure education is provided in preschool till class 3 and also provide free transport facility for the students to go to the respective schools, he said.

The experts in education also brought to the notice of the CM that the appointment of teaching staff in the universities has been stopped for the last 10 years and the Vice Chancellor posts are also not filled.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Search Committees have already been formed for the appointment of VCs and the official process will be completed soon.

Professor Aldas Janaiah appealed to the Chief Minister to sanction development grants to the universities and establish study centers related to the history of development in each university for in-depth discussion on various topics

Professor Haragopal and Professor Santa Sinha expressed serious concern that Telangana stood at the bottom of the education index.

They said all of them studied in Osmania University and visited many countries also. It is unfortunate that education standards have fallen in OU as well.

The CM said that the government already formed a cabinet sub-committee with ministers Sridhar Babu, Sitakka and Ponnam Prabhakar to strengthen the education system.

The Chief Minister said that the government will take a call if a policy document is prepared on the changes which need to be enforced in the education system and suggested the professors discuss these issues with the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Professor Aldas Janaiah informed the Chief Minister that the World Bank and Asian Development Bank are providing long-term loans at very low interest rates to strengthen the education system. Many states are already trying to avail the funds.

The CM assured to look into the matter.

Professor Haragopal said that budget allocations for education was 11 percent of the total outlay in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and today it is only 6.4 percent in the Telangana state.

He insisted on increasing funds to strengthen the education system.

The CM said that since Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and himself studied in government schools, he will definitely increase allocations to strengthen the education system in the government sector.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister has already decided to bring revolutionary changes in the education system and the budget allocation will be increased in the new budget .

Government Advisor K. Keshava Rao, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Seshadri, Chief Minister’s Secretary Manikraj and Education Department’s Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham are also present in the meeting.