Hyderabad News | Govt to take up Musi riverfront development project at Rs 1.50 lakh Crore

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the Government has decided to develop the Musi Riverfront for Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Inaugurating the Gopanpally flyover, on the outskirts of the city, the Chief Minister

said the work for the project will start soon.

He said the government had envisaged plans to develop the Musi River a beautiful tourist destination on the lines of the Thames River in London.

The government is committed to promoting Hyderabad as a cosmopolitan city, he said, adding at present the Musi River is emanating a foul smell.

Prepared plans for Musi development aiming to attract tourists from around the world in the next five years, the CM said

He appealed to all to join as partners in the development of Hyderabad and sought cooperation from all to make Hyderabad a cosmopolitan city in the next ten years.

The government will take responsibility for the rapid development of Serilingampally, he assured.

The government established a new system called “HYDRA” to address civic issues and disaster management in Hyderabad city, he added.