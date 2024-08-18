Telangana News | Guv extends Raksha Bandhan greetings to people

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on Monday.

In his message, the Governor said, “I wish all the people of Telangana a very happy Raksha Bandhan. This festival symbolizes the great Indian tradition of the eternal bond between brothers and sisters.”

“I hope that the thread of love will bind the hearts and lives of all brothers and sisters, strengthening their everlasting bond of togetherness. On this auspicious occasion, may all brothers shower their sisters with affection, care, and protection out of love.”

“The Rakhi tied on the wrist of brothers should be a profound symbol of Raksha (protection) for the sisters. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all my brothers and sisters in Telangana for a joyous and affectionate Raksha Bandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan!” the Governor added.