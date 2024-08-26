Telangana News | Harish Rao Writes Open Letter to CM Revant, Demands Free Implementation of LRS Scheme

Hyderabad: In a strongly worded open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former minister Harish Rao has demanded that the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) be implemented free of cost.

Criticizing the government’s current policy, Harish Rao accused the administration of breaking promises made to the public.

“Promising the scheme for free earlier and now charging fees is a blatant betrayal,” Rao stated in his letter. He also condemned the imposition of targets on government officials, which he claims has led to harassment of the public.

Harish Rao urged citizens not to pay even a single rupee for LRS and assured that his party, BRS, would take the responsibility of ensuring the scheme is implemented without any charges.

“BRS will force the government to offer LRS free of cost,” he declared.

This development comes amidst growing public discontent over the fees associated with the LRS scheme, with many citizens feeling burdened by the financial demands. Harish Rao’s letter is likely to further intensify the debate on the government’s handling of the scheme.