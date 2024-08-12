Telangana News | Hyundai plans to set up Mega Test Center

Seoul, South Korea: The South Korean automotive giant, through its Indian arm Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE), is planning to establish a large Mega Test Center in Telangana.

The Mega Test Center will include not only an automotive test track facility, but also a state-of-the-art test car manufacturing facility (including EVs).

The Mega Test Center is likely to attract other affiliates and suppliers to set up their facilities in the vicinity. This will help to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

This decision has come after the State government’s delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held discussions with the company’s representatives at Seoul in North Korea on Monday.

In addition to this, the Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd., is expanding by renovating and modernizing the existing engineering center in Hyderabad to create more employment for India and Asia Pacific region.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Telangana government has actively been focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants. Hyundai Motor Company had planned investments into setting up a car testing facility in Telangana through its subsidiary Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE).

Telangana State’s industry-friendly policies, progressive and futuristic vision in creating a world-class infrastructure and providing hassle-free permission system has enabled best-in-class companies like HMIE to do business in the State,”.

Meanwhile, the HMIE said, “India is a very important market and we are committed to developing benchmark setting products and technologies for Indian customers.”

The HMIE has expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for providing this opportunity to develop state-of-the-art testing facilities in Telangana.