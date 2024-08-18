Telangana News | KTR slams govt over overcrowding of TGRTC buses

Hyderabad: BRS party working President KT Rama Rao today responded via X to the incident where the rear tyres of a bus carrying 170 passengers burst due to overloading in Morapelli mandal of Jagtial district.

The tyres of the bus, which was supposed to carry 50 people, had 170 passengers on board and the passengers in the bus were actually lucky and therefore survived the accident without any injuries.

KTR questioned as to why the government was playing with the lives of the innocent people and wondered as to when would the number of buses be increased in the State? He also asked what safety norms were being followed so that the number of the passengers in the buses did not exceed the limit.

“What kind of compensation is being given to the drivers and conductors, who are burdened with overwork due to huge number of the passengers,” he asked.

On Saturday, 170 passengers boarded the bus going from Jagtial to Nirmal. As soon as they reached Morapelli suburb of Jagtial rural mandal, two tyres on the back right side of the bus were burst due to overloading of the passengers.

A major accident was averted as the driver acted smartly. However, the passengers complained that not enough buses were being operated for them. They have demanded that the corporation operate additional buses immediately.