Telangana News | KTR: We Asked Speaker to Sack 10 BRS Party MLAs

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao today said they had requested the assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take action against the 10 BRS party MLAs, who have defected to the ruling Congress party as per the Supreme Court verdict.

“As per the Supreme Court order, the Speaker has to take a decision on the issue of the defection within three months. We reminded the Speaker of the same,” he said.

After meeting the Speaker in the Assembly, KTR interacted with the media along with the other BRS party MLAs.

He said as many as 10 BRS MLAs, six MLCs and a Rajya Sabha member, who joined the Congress party had been involved in the defections. He said they wanted action to be taken against them.

"Congress is the party that has perpetuated the culture of defections in the country. Tomorrow, if 20 or 30 MPs of the Congress leave Rahul Gandhi and join some other party, Congress will have no moral ground to talk about defections," KTR said.

“We have also submitted to the Speaker the judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts relating to the defections. In January 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that action should be taken within three months in the case of the defectors.”

“We have handed over the verdict to the Speaker. Following the verdict, the Speaker of Manipur assembly cancelled the membership of the Congress party MLA Shyam Kumar for his alleged defection. We have suggested that the same procedure should be followed in the case of 10 BRS MLAs, who have indulged in the defections in Telangana,” He said.

KTR also said there would be a situation where the Speaker’s post would be dishonoured. “We have also read out the Supreme Court judgment regarding defections and made the Speaker to hear the judgment. The Supreme Court has said it very clearly.

The Supreme Court said the Speaker has the power to take action against the MLAs, who have defected to the other political party. If the MLA, who is within a five-year term, indulges in the defections, a decision should be taken within three months.

Otherwise, in Manipur, the Supreme Court intervened and ordered that a decision be taken within a week. This is the situation here too. On March 18, we gave a petition to the assembly Speaker against our party MLA Danam Nagender.

Today, nine petitions have been handed over to the Speaker. We have requested the Speaker to take a decision on the 10 MLAs immediately. We have said the Speaker should not bring about a situation where the Supreme Court will pass an order,” he added.