Telangana News | KTR’s Bold Promise: Rajiv Gandhi Statue Out, If BRS Wins

Hyderabad: In a bold statement, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the Rajiv Gandhi statue currently being erected at the site originally allocated for a Telangana Talli statue will be removed if the BRS returns to power.

KTR emphasized that the decision to place the Rajiv Gandhi statue in that location goes against the initial plan to honor Telangana Talli, the symbolic mother of Telangana.

KTR also addressed the issue of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, stating that while the BRS did not change the airport’s name during its previous tenure, they plan to do so if they regain power.

“We will remove Rajiv Gandhi’s name and rename the airport after either P.V. Narasimha Rao or Professor Jayashankar,” KTR declared, signaling a significant shift in how the party plans to honor local icons over national figures associated with the Congress party.

These statements have sparked intense political discussions, with the BRS positioning itself as a staunch advocate for Telangana’s identity and heritage, ready to make substantial changes that reflect regional pride.