Telangana News | Major Shake-Up as Eight IAS Officers Reshuffled Across the State

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday issued orders transferring eight IAS officers in Telangana.

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Transport, Housing & General Administration (Coordination with Government of India and Smart Governance) department, is re-designated as Special Chief Secretary of TR & B department.

Dr. T.K.Sreedevi, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Scheduled Caste Development duly relieving N.Sridhar from FAC of the said post.

Syed All Murtaza Rizvi, Prl. Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes & Excise Department is placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, until further orders.

S.Harish, Joint Secretary to Government, TR & B department, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Revenue (Disaster Management) department.

The MoS is placed in FAC of the post of Joint Secretary to Government, TR&B Department (LA for RRR Project).

P.Uday Kumar, Joint Secretary to Government, A & C Department, is placed in FAC of the post of Director, Marketing.

Chekka Priyanka, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Suryapet, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, MA & UD department.

K.Chandrashekar Reddy, Joint Registrar, Cooperation department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, HACA Limited, Hyderabad.

Srinivas Reddy, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Warangal, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Markfed, vice Sri Satyanarayana Reddy, transferred.