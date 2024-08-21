Telangana News | Maoists ‘kill’ woman cadre on suspicion of being police informer

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman Maoist cadre was allegedly killed by the ultras on suspicion of being a police informer and her body was found in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The body was dumped on the road in Chennapuram village, bordering Chhattisgarh, they said.

The woman was working as an Area Committee Member and carrying a reward of Rs four lakh on her head.

The deceased hailed from Hyderabad and joined the rebels in 2017 and went underground.

She is suspected to have been strangled to death and a post-mortem is yet to be done, they said.

In a letter purportedly written by the Maoists which was found on the woman’s body, she was accused of being an informer of the police. “The decision was taken by the naxals committee to eliminate her,” it stated.

A case was registered and further investigation was on.

Asked about the offences the woman was involved in, the officials said they are investigating.