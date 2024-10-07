Telangana News | Milk Thief Caught on CCTV

In a bizarre incident, a milk thief was captured on CCTV while stealing milk packets from Nandini Dairy located in Raghavendra Nagar Colony, Medchal.

The footage shows the thief pilfering milk packets over several days, raising concerns among local residents and business owners about the safety and security of their properties.

Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprit. This incident highlights the growing need for enhanced security measures in the area to prevent similar thefts in the future.