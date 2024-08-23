Telangana News | Minister Srinivas Reddy Orders Immediate Demolition of Buildings in Buffer Zones: Video

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has issued directives for the immediate demolition of buildings located in buffer zones and those found to be in violation of the Forest Land Transfer (FLT) regulations.

This move comes in response to concerns over unauthorized constructions and their impact on environmental regulations.

Minister Reddy’s order emphasizes that even if a property is located in a designated buffer zone or is part of the FLT, it must be demolished without delay.

The directive highlights the government’s commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and maintaining compliance with zoning laws.

The decision follows a series of inspections and reviews, which have raised alarms about structures encroaching on protected areas. Reddy’s mandate aims to address these violations swiftly and ensure that environmental safeguards are upheld.

This action has stirred discussions among property owners and local communities, many of whom are seeking clarity on the regulations and their implications.

The minister’s firm stance reflects a broader effort by the state government to enforce land use policies and protect sensitive environmental zones.

As authorities prepare to implement the demolition orders, stakeholders are calling for transparent communication and support for those affected by the regulatory measures.

