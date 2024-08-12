Telangana News | Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Faces Protest in Nalgonda District

In a tense confrontation in Nalgonda district, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy experienced a challenging situation when displaced villagers from the Tail Pond project blocked his convoy. The incident took place near Chityal in the Adavidevulapalli Mandal.

The protestors, including residents from Balnepalli and Chityal villages, were demanding compensation and resolution of issues related to displacement caused by the Tail Pond project.

They expressed frustration over the lack of housing compensation and inadequate drinking water supply, which has led to problems such as snakes entering their homes.

The situation escalated when Minister Reddy, accompanied by police security, eventually left the area after the confrontation. The protest highlights ongoing concerns and dissatisfaction among local communities affected by the project.