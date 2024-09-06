Telangana News | movement activist Balakrishna Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Noted Telangana movement activist and BRS leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, who was battling a brain infection for more than two months, passed away here on Friday morning.

Born on December 14, 1972, in Bommaipalli village of erstwhile Nalgonda district, Balakrishna was a key figure in the Telangana statehood movement.

Balakrishna’s efforts in the Telangana movement and his work in setting up purified drinking water plants to combat the fluoride problem in the rural areas of erstwhile Nalgonda district are remembered as some of his notable contributions.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed profound sorrow and said that he lost a good friend and close associate.

Meanwhile, leaders from various political parties including BRS working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Balakrishna.

BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) remembered Balakrishna for his active role in the Telangana agitation.