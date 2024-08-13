Telangana News | Niranjan condemns Bandi Sanjay’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan strongly condemned the remarks made by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay that Rahul Gandhi is keeping silent on the instructions of China though Hindus are being attacked in Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Congress leader Niranjan demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action against Bandi Sanjay and remove him from the Ministry for making inappropriate comments.

The developments in Bangladesh are worrying for all. Being a neighbouring country, the conditions there affect our country. Though the current developments are an internal matter of that Bangladesh, we cannot remain silent in view of the impact on our country,” Niranjan pointed out.

Reminding that the Congress party already strongly condemned the attacks on minority Hindus and other religions in Bangladesh and expressed its concern, Niranjan said the students who led protests against Sheikh Hasina’s government should take initiative and control the attacks on Hindus.

Prime Minister Modi should take initiative. Talk to the interim government of Bangladesh and immediately take steps to protect the Hindu minority people living there. The problem becomes more complicated when everyone speaks as they like as this matter relates to a foreign country,” he said.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay who has no knowledge of foreign relations and limitations should shut his mouth. He should answer why the Modi government, which has given the clearance to Sheikh Hasina to come over to India, is now stopping the Hindu people coming from Bangladesh who were suffering with inhuman attacks,” he pointed out.

The Congress leader further asked why the Modi government is not setting up camps at the borders to provide adequate facilities to the Hindu people till the conditions returns to normal.