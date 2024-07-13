Telangana News | No Changes to be Made in Current Group-1 Notification: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Despite demands from aspirants for the selection of candidates for Group-I mains examinations to be in a 1:100 ratio instead of the current 1:50 ratio, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has affirmed that the State government will conduct the Group-1 exam as scheduled, with no changes to the current notification.

Speaking at a program at JNTU on Saturday, the Chief Minister stated that the jobs would be filled as per the given notification, keeping in mind the future of the candidates.

“Some candidates are asking for a 1:100 selection ratio for the Group-I Main exam. The State government has no objection to this, but if anyone goes to court, the entire recruitment process will be stopped, causing difficulties for the candidates. To avoid such problems in the future, the State government has decided to conduct the Group-1 examination according to the notification guidelines,” Revanth Reddy disclosed.

The Chief Minister also criticized those who are misleading the unemployed and demanding the postponement of exams without participating themselves.

“I inquired about those leading the agitation. These individuals have no records of having written a single exam and are not preparing for any exams. This is a strange situation. Some persons are misleading unemployed youth regarding job notifications,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that the job calendar would be announced in the upcoming Assembly sessions and that the State government is committed to recruiting all vacant posts.