Telangana News | Pattas for Podu lands soon: Bhatti

Adilabad: The State government will soon issue pattas for Podu lands and all assistance will be extended to farmers to cultivate their lands including loans, announced Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

He asserted that the Dharani which made the lives of farmers miserable would be thrown into Bay of Bengal.

Addressing a meeting at Pipri village in Adilabad on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister said the State government would develop Adilabad district with special focus and reminded that an amount of Rs 400 crore was allocated in the Budget for irrigation projects in the district.

People should start debates to regain rights over lands that were achieved after long struggle for rights over lands under their possession. A discussion will also be held in the Assembly and with approval of all a comprehensive Land legislation would be brought,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Recalling that he had undertaken Padayatra before elections as per the directive of AICC, Bhatti said he as CLP leader and Revanth Reddy as PCC President started their Yatras from Adilabad itself.

When I started my Padayatra in scorching heat, many thought it would be confined to two villages and it would be over in a couple of days. But, I had completed a total of 1365 km of Padayatra interacting with people and listening to their hardships. The Congress party heard and witnessed the woes of people and Indiramma Rajyam was brought back with a commitment to solve problems,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

From the minute the Congress party came to power, it was functioning with great responsibility. “power is not for enjoyment, but to discharge duties towards people. It is great responsibility”, he asserted.

Bhatti further said that he would visit every village where he stayed during his padayatra in Telangana.