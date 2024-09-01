Telangana News | Persistent Rains and Strong Winds Cause Power Outages Across State

Hyderabad: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds have led to widespread power disruptions in various parts of Telangana on Sunday.

The intense weather conditions have uprooted electric poles and trees, and caused significant damage to transformers, fuse/switch boxes, and other electrical infrastructure across the state.

In the last 24 hours, numerous villages and towns have experienced power outages, severely affecting residents’ daily lives. According to power officials, 419 electric poles have been damaged state-wide due to the adverse weather. Additionally, 16 substations, 75 33 kV feeders, and 37 11 kV feeders have been impacted. Several substations have also suffered from waterlogging issues.

Under the jurisdiction of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL), significant damage has been reported: 11 electric poles were damaged in Warangal district, 20 in Jangaon, 67 in Mahabubabad, 25 in Bhupalpally, 5 in Khammam, 75 in Kothagudem, 5 in Karimnagar, 8 in Adilabad, and 2 in Mancherial district. Furthermore, 9 distribution transformers in Kothagudem and 1 in Mahabubabad were damaged. A substation in Gudur, Mahabubabad, was submerged by floodwater, plunging the area into darkness.

In the Gadwal district, a substation in Undavalli was inundated by rainwater, disrupting power supply in the region. Similarly, in Kodad town, rainwater entered the premises of a substation, leading to power interruptions. In Kamareddy district, a 33/11 kV substation in Birkur mandal was flooded, resulting in a shutdown of the power supply.

Trees have fallen on electric poles in Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district, causing power disruptions for several hours. In Annaram village, Kodangal Mandal of Mahabubnagar district, power supply was interrupted after a tree fell on feeders.

Bhupalpally district also reported damage with 11 electric poles and a conductor in a 33 kV feeder in Tadwai mandal being affected by strong winds. In Kamareddy district, a low-tension line was damaged when a tree fell on it in Lingampally village of Domakonda mandal.

Discom engineers have been working tirelessly throughout the day to restore power. Linemen have replaced damaged 11 kV insulators in the Tirumalgiri section of the Suryapet division. “Heavy rains have led to the falling of tree branches on electric infrastructure, causing power outages in many areas. Some areas have experienced power disruptions of up to three hours,” officials reported.