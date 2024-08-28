Telangana News: Ration Cards | Are You Eligible? Check Here for Details on Who Can Apply

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced the launch of a statewide “Praja Paalana” (People’s Governance) program starting from September 17, 2024, and running for ten days. This initiative focuses on issuing new ration cards and health cards separately to ensure all eligible citizens receive the benefits they are entitled to.

The eligibility criteria for the new ration cards have been set, with an annual income limit of ₹1.5 lakh or below for rural areas and ₹2 lakh or below for urban areas. Additionally, applicants must own less than 3.5 acres of wetland or 7.5 acres of dryland. The application process for these cards will begin on September 17, 2024.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, attended by key officials from relevant departments, the Chief Minister emphasized that moving forward, ration cards and health cards will not be linked. Instead, they will be issued separately to streamline the process and avoid any overlap. The Chief Minister directed officials to collect necessary details from every family and make arrangements to conduct the “Praja Paalana” program in all villages and wards across the state.

The health cards issued under this program will serve as the standard for availing medical services under Rajiv Aarogyasri and for obtaining financial assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The Chief Minister also provided guidance on issuing digital health cards, registering health profiles, organizing medical camps, and utilizing the state’s laboratories to enhance healthcare services.

This initiative aims to streamline the issuance of ration and health cards, ensuring that all eligible citizens have access to essential services, thereby enhancing the efficiency and reach of government welfare programs in Telangana.