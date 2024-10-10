Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home

In a shocking incident in Tandur, Vikarabad district, rowdies attacked two excise constables, Rajender and Krishna, leaving them injured.

The constables had earlier confronted a group of people drinking illegally near a belt shop, attempting to stop them. This led to an argument between the two sides.

https://twitter.com/munsifdigital/status/1844324066951561728

Later that night, the same individuals followed the constables to their homes and attacked them, causing severe injuries. The constables were left bleeding after the violent assault.

This brazen attack highlights the alarming situation where even law enforcement personnel are not safe from criminal elements. Authorities are investigating the incident, and strict action is expected against the culprits.