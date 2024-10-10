Telangana

Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home

In a shocking incident in Tandur, Vikarabad district, rowdies attacked two excise constables, Rajender and Krishna, leaving them injured.

Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 16:01
Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home
Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home

In a shocking incident in Tandur, Vikarabad district, rowdies attacked two excise constables, Rajender and Krishna, leaving them injured.

The constables had earlier confronted a group of people drinking illegally near a belt shop, attempting to stop them. This led to an argument between the two sides.

https://twitter.com/munsifdigital/status/1844324066951561728

Later that night, the same individuals followed the constables to their homes and attacked them, causing severe injuries. The constables were left bleeding after the violent assault.

This brazen attack highlights the alarming situation where even law enforcement personnel are not safe from criminal elements. Authorities are investigating the incident, and strict action is expected against the culprits.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 16:01

Related Articles

Telangana News | Iron Wire Found in Bourbon Biscuit

Telangana News | Iron Wire Found in Bourbon Biscuit

10 October 2024 - 16:26
Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad

Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad

10 October 2024 - 15:30
Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months

Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months

10 October 2024 - 15:20
Breaking News: Minister KTR Files Defamation Petition Against Konda Surekha in Nampally Court Over Controversial Remarks

Breaking News: Minister KTR Files Defamation Petition Against Konda Surekha in Nampally Court Over Controversial Remarks

10 October 2024 - 14:51
Back to top button