Telangana News | RTC Conductor Helps Woman Deliver Baby Girl Onboard Bus

Hyderabad: In a remarkable act of service, a TGSRTC bus conductor assisted a pregnant woman in delivering a baby girl while traveling on the Gadwal-Wanaparthy route.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when Sandhya, a resident of Gadwal, began experiencing labor pains while en route to Wanaparthy to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brothers.

As the bus reached Nachahalli, the woman conductor, G Bharati, quickly alerted the driver and halted the bus. Bharati, with the help of a nurse who was also a passenger, successfully assisted Sandhya in delivering a healthy baby girl.

Both mother and child were later transported to a local hospital by ambulance and are reported to be in stable condition.

TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar commended Bharati for her swift and compassionate response, highlighting the dedication of RTC employees in serving the public, even in unexpected situations.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers are paramount, and this incident showcases the commitment of our staff to their social responsibilities,” he said.