Telangana News | SCR Announces Special Train Services for Dasara, Diwali, and Chhat Festivals

Hyderabad: To accommodate the increased travel demand during the upcoming Dasara, Diwali, and Chhat festivals, South-Central Railway (SCR) has introduced special train services between various destinations. These special trains aim to ease the rush of passengers and ensure smoother travel during the festive period.

In total, 14 additional services have been planned for Train No. 07063/07064, which operates between Kacheguda and Tirupati. Train No. 07063 (Kacheguda-Tirupati) will run on Tuesdays: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and November 5, 12. Its return service, Train No. 07064 (Tirupati-Kacheguda), will operate on Wednesdays: October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, and November 6, 13.

The Kacheguda-Tirupati special trains will make scheduled stops at several stations including Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, and Renigunta.

Additionally, Train No. 07041/07042 (Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad) will also operate during the festive season. Train No. 07041 (Secunderabad-Tirupati) will run on Wednesdays and Fridays: October 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, and November 1, 6, 8, 13, 15. The return journey, Train No. 07042 (Tirupati-Secunderabad), will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays: October 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, and November 2, 7, 9, 14, 16.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.

