Telangana News | SCR to run Independence Day Trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, South Central Railway will run Special Trains between H.S Nanded and Srikakulam Road.

Train No. 07487 Nanded – Srikakulam Road departs at 14.00 hrs on August 14 and arrives next day at 12 noon. Similarly, the train 07488 Srikakulam Road – Nanded departs at 17.00 hrs on August 15 and arrive next day at15.25.

The special trains will stop at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Pendurthi, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations in both the directions.