Telangana News | Seeks Approval for Phase-3 of Bharat Net Fiber Project from Central Telecom Minister: Video

Hyderabad: Telangana officials met with Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, today to discuss the expansion of internet infrastructure across the state.

The meeting was held to present and seek approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the T-Fiber project, which aims to enhance internet connectivity in every village panchayat, mandal center, and district in Telangana.

The T-Fiber project, proposed to be upgraded to BharatNet Phase-3, is a significant initiative designed to bridge the digital divide and provide reliable internet access to underserved areas.

The upgrade to Bharat Net Phase-3 will help in achieving comprehensive connectivity and support various digital services essential for development and governance.

During the meeting, Telangana representatives highlighted the importance of this project in ensuring that all corners of the state benefit from high-speed internet.

They emphasized the role of robust digital infrastructure in driving economic growth, improving access to government services, and enhancing educational opportunities for rural and remote communities.

Minister Scindia was presented with the DPR, which outlines the project’s scope, objectives, and implementation plan.

Approval of this phase is crucial for advancing Telangana’s digital transformation goals and ensuring that the state remains at the forefront of technological progress.

The request for approval marks a critical step in the state’s efforts to enhance digital connectivity and support the broader vision of a digitally empowered India.