Telangana News | Seventh day of Legislative Assembly budget session begins

Hyderabad: The seventh day of the Telangana Legislative Assembly budget session began on Wednesday at 10:00 hours.

The question-and-answer session was cancelled again today. At the start of the session, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridharbabu introduced two bills—the Telangana Civil Courts Amendment Bill and The Telangana Laws-Change of Acronyms on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka introduced Appropriation No: 2 (Full Budget) Bill 2024-25. After discussion, the bills are expected to be approved by the legislature. The government has introduced a budget of Rs 2,91,159 crores for the financial year 2024-25.

On Monday, the Telangana Assembly set a new record. A discussion in the assembly lasted for 17 hours and 20 minutes in a single day. The session began at 1000 hours on Monday and continued with discussions on demands and grants related to 19 departments.

Members from both the ruling and opposition parties participated in the debate. The session was held without any adjournments, walkouts, or protests, continuing uninterrupted until 0320 hours on Tuesday morning.

Previously, during the BRS government, the longest session was held for a maximum of 12 hours. This record was surpassed by the recent 17-hour session.