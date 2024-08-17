Telangana News | Six Courses at Young India Skill University to Commence from Dasara

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari announced on Saturday that the Young India Skill University will begin offering courses from the Dasara festival.

The university will launch six out of the 20 planned courses in various fields, including e-commerce, logistics, and retail, with certificate and diploma programs initially available.

At a high-level meeting attended by Special Principal Secretaries of Finance and Industries, Rama Krishna Rao and Jayesh Ranjan, as well as Education Department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham, Shanti Kumari provided an update on the university’s progress.

The foundation stone for Young India Skill University has been laid on a 57-acre site in Mucherla. While the construction is underway, the university will operate from a temporary location, possibly at the Engineering Staff College of India, NAC, or NITHM.

Anand Mahindra has been appointed as the university’s chairperson, with Srinivasa C Raju serving as co-chairman. Approximately 140 companies have expressed interest in collaborating with the university. Leading corporate organizations, including SBI, NAC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, TVAGA, and ADANI, have agreed to partner for training programs. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also shown support for the initiative.

The university aims to address skills gaps and enhance employability in key sectors by providing industry-relevant training and education.