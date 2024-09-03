Telangana News | Social Welfare Gurukul Schools Dismiss Guest and Part-Time Faculty Mid-Year, Sparking Outcry

Hyderabad: In a controversial move, the Social Welfare Gurukul Schools have issued a circular dismissing guest and part-time faculty members, affecting around 250 families. The sudden decision has led to widespread distress among the affected staff, who are now facing severe financial uncertainty and job insecurity.

The circular, which was released abruptly, has resulted in the removal of these educators amidst the academic year, leaving many to question how they will manage their livelihoods. Guest faculty members, who have not received their salaries for the past three months, have expressed frustration over the lack of notice and support. They argue that the timing of their dismissal—during the academic year—will disrupt their ability to provide for their families and continue their careers.

“How are we supposed to survive if we are terminated in the middle of the academic year?” questioned a subject associate. “We worked hard to secure seats in prestigious institutions like IITs and NITs, and now, with our abrupt removal, who will educate the current students?”

The sudden dismissals have also raised concerns about the impact on students. With approximately 2,500-3,000 vacancies across all Gurukul’s, the removal of experienced educators in the midst of the academic year leaves students in a precarious situation. The decision to dismiss staff comes despite prior orders to continue their services for the 2024-25 academic year.

Adding to the controversy, the schools are reportedly initiating new recruitments for part-time positions under the guise of filling vacancies, which critics argue is a misguided approach. The appointment of new staff while displacing existing faculty members has been described as a move that undermines the stability and quality of education provided to students.

Critics also highlight that the decision to remove staff from Social Welfare Gurukul’s while retaining faculty in Tribal Welfare and Minority Gurukul’s disproportionately affects Dalit students, potentially diminishing their access to quality education.

The abrupt nature of these dismissals and the lack of adequate compensation for the displaced staff have sparked significant outrage among educators and advocates for educational equity, raising questions about the priorities and management of the Social Welfare Gurukul Schools.