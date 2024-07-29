Telangana News | Srisailam Dam Gates Opened: Video

Hyderabad: The Krishna River is flooding due to heavy rains in the upstream areas of the Srisailam project. Alamatti and Jurala dams are already full due to the heavy floods, prompting authorities to release floodwater downstream to the Srisailam project.

On Monday afternoon, the officials of the Srisailam reservoir lifted three gates of the project to manage the water flow. Gates 6, 7, and 8 were raised by ten feet, releasing 81,000 cusecs of floodwater downstream to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam through the spillway.

Kurnool Chief Engineer Kabir Bhasha opened the three gates of the dam. Prior to this, officials performed prayers to the Krishna River. Each of the three gates of the Srisailam project is releasing a total of 27,000 cusecs of water downstream to the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

This action aims to manage the floodwater effectively and prevent any overflow situations in the upstream reservoirs.

