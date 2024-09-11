Telangana News | State Junior Athletics Championships to be Held at Osmania University

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Athletics Association, under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of India, Telangana Athletics Association, and the Sports Authority of Telangana, will be organizing the 10th Telangana State Junior Athletics Championships on 19th and 20th September 2024.

The event will take place at the Osmania University Synthetic Athletics Track and will see participation from boys and girls in the under-14, under-16, under-18, and under-20 age categories.

This prestigious event serves as the selection trials for the Telangana State Athletics team, which will represent the state at the South Zone Junior Nationals Athletics Championships in Pondicherry, scheduled for October 2024.

On Wednesday, 11th September, Sri. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, and Prof. Rajesh Kumar, President of the Hyderabad District Athletics Association, unveiled the official poster for the championships in a ceremony held at his chamber.

This event is expected to bring together the best young athletic talent from across Telangana, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and secure their spot in the state team.