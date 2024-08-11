Telangana News | Stirring Trouble: YouTuber’s Peacock Curry Video Draws Fire from Animal Rights Activists

Telangana: A local YouTuber, Pranay Kumar from Tangallapalli in Siricilla district, has sparked controversy with a video titled “Traditional Peacock Curry Recipe” uploaded to his channel. The video, which details the preparation of curry using peacock meat, has faced significant backlash from animal rights activists and organizations due to the illegal poaching of peacocks, India’s national bird.

The video was posted on Pranay Kumar’s YouTube channel and quickly drew criticism for encouraging the hunting and consumption of a protected species. Peacock hunting is banned under Indian wildlife protection laws, making the video not only controversial but also legally questionable.

Further scrutiny of Pranay Kumar’s channel revealed another contentious video demonstrating the preparation of curry made from wild boar. This addition has only intensified the calls for action against the YouTuber, as wild boar hunting also faces legal restrictions in various regions.

Animal rights activists are urging police and forest officials to investigate the content of both videos, stressing the need for stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws. The video featuring the peacock curry has since been removed, but the incident has raised significant concerns about the responsible use of social media platforms in promoting illegal activities.