Telangana News | Stray Dogs eaten Newborn at Warangal Hospital : Video

Warangal: In a tragic incident at Warangal’s MGM Hospital, a newborn was mauled to death by stray dogs within the hospital premises on August 10th.

The horrifying discovery was made by hospital security, who spotted the dogs devouring the infant in a deserted area of the hospital compound.

Authorities are unsure whether the newborn was alive when the attack occurred or how the infant ended up in the area.

The remains were so badly mutilated that it was impossible to determine the baby’s gender. The disfigured body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the same hospital.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital to determine if the newborn was abandoned there by someone. The incident has raised serious concerns about security and safety measures at the hospital.