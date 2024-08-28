Telangana News | Talli statue will be installed on the lines of Million March

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that Telangana Talli statue will be unveiled on the premises of the Secretariat, which is the epicenter of State administration, in the presence of lakhs of people on December 9 this year.

This historic event of unveiling of the statue of Telangana Talli will be organised on the lines of Million March which was conducted during the intensified Telangana movement, he said.

Amidst chanting Vedic hymns by the priests, the Chief Minister performed Bhumi Puja for the installation of Telangana Talli statue on the premises of Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy stated that in fact, the State government has planned to organise the bhumi puja in a grand manner, but with Vedic scholars suggesting that there are no auspicious days till Dasara festival, the programme has been conducted in hurry even in the absence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who is on Kerala visit, and other ministers who have already preoccupied with their official programmes.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the installation of Telangana Talli statue and said that the BRS rulers had acted in such a way that they considered themselves to be the property of Telangana and the State is their own asset.

“The BRS government presented Rs 22.50 lakh crore budget during 10 year rule, but failed to spend at least Rs one crore to install Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat,” Revanth Reddy pointed out.

Stating that the statues of Dr. Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi, Anjaiah, PV Narasimha Rao, Kaka Venkataswamy and Jaipal Reddy, who contributed a lot for country and state, were installed around Necklace Road and Tank Bund, but statue of noted leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi is missing, the Chief Minister alleged that some vested interests had tried to exploit the place in front of the Secretariat for their own selfish purposes.

“On the suggestion of the intellectuals, the State government is going to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat,” Revanth Reddy said.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Corporation Chairmen and senior officials participated in the programme.